Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 75.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 108.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Visagar Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.40 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.40 1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.02 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.09 0.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 0.03 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.14
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.05 0.36
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 -0.05 0.36
Interest 0.18 0.17 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 -0.22 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.21 -0.22 0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -0.22 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 -0.22 0.10
Equity Share Capital 29.27 29.27 29.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited