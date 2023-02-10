Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 75.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 108.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.