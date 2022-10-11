VIP Industries Q2 PAT seen up 173.5% YoY to Rs. 50.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Travel and Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects VIP Industries to report net profit at Rs. 50.7 crore up 173.5% year-on-year (down 6.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 495.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 98.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 83.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_medaieducationtravel