Vindhya Telelin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore, up 111.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore in December 2022 up 111.22% from Rs. 302.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 18.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.