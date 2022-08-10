 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vindhya Telelin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.98 crore, down 8.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.98 crore in June 2022 down 8.27% from Rs. 342.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2022 down 42.43% from Rs. 66.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.96 crore in June 2022 down 32.59% from Rs. 59.28 crore in June 2021.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.97 in June 2021.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,097.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.82% returns over the last 6 months and -18.01% over the last 12 months.

Vindhya Telelink
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.98 357.83 342.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 313.98 357.83 342.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 266.83 284.19 228.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.93 1.05 5.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.20 23.87 20.72
Depreciation 4.17 4.39 7.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.49 16.12 29.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.23 28.21 51.02
Other Income 2.56 12.24 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.79 40.44 51.80
Interest 13.12 12.98 15.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.66 27.47 36.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.66 27.47 36.41
Tax 12.60 18.99 22.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.06 8.48 13.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.06 8.48 13.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 28.12 47.59 52.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.19 56.07 66.33
Equity Share Capital 11.85 11.85 11.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.22 47.31 55.97
Diluted EPS 32.22 47.31 55.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.22 47.31 55.97
Diluted EPS 32.22 47.31 55.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
