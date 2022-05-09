 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vikas Ecotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore, up 126.17% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Ecotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore in March 2022 up 126.17% from Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 307.6% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 4.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.71% returns over the last 6 months and 312.50% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Ecotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.09 75.26 36.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.09 75.26 36.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.28 36.48 37.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.99 27.73 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.60 0.26
Depreciation 0.91 0.89 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.79 1.71 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.50 7.85 -5.31
Other Income -0.31 0.43 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.19 8.28 -4.50
Interest 4.87 4.45 5.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.33 3.82 -10.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.33 3.82 -10.09
Tax 0.10 0.39 0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.23 3.43 -10.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.23 3.43 -10.92
Equity Share Capital 93.93 79.83 27.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 133.47 122.70 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.04 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.04 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.04 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vikas Ecotech
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.