Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore, up 74.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas EcoTech RE are:Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore in December 2022 up 74.03% from Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 down 25.48% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.
Vikas EcoTec RE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.38 in December 2021. Vikas EcoTec RE shares closed at 0.25 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)
Vikas EcoTech RE
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations66.7639.5138.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations66.7639.5138.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.1137.0434.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.12-1.30-4.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.021.241.10
Depreciation0.510.700.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.566.535.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.44-4.712.14
Other Income0.000.00-0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.45-4.712.13
Interest1.030.610.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.41-5.321.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.41-5.321.78
Tax-0.98-0.630.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.39-4.701.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.39-4.701.36
Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.51-5.107.38
Diluted EPS1.51-5.107.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.51-5.107.38
Diluted EPS1.51-5.107.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

