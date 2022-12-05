Vijay Diagnostics: Stabilisation in pricing adds to constructive take

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Sequential improvement in operating metrics Pricing holding up; gradual uptick in non-COVID revenue Regional focus with hub-and-spoke model to guide medium-term growth Key watch for margins: high-end radiology tests, wellness packages and expansion Vijay Diagnostics (VDC; CMP: Rs 467; Market Cap: Rs 4,770 crore) has posted a sequential improvement in Q2FY23 numbers. We recently turned positive on the company with the understanding that quality affordable services with a range of offerings should be a key differentiator rather than just pricing. What helps in this...