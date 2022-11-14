 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vesuvius India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore in September 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 267.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.09 crore in September 2022 up 86.03% from Rs. 19.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.07 crore in September 2022 up 69.34% from Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2021.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in September 2021.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,554.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.

Vesuvius India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.31 329.65 266.11
Other Operating Income 1.51 -- 1.48
Total Income From Operations 352.82 329.65 267.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.64 124.48 107.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.14 75.44 62.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.60 -8.71 -11.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.47 19.97 19.32
Depreciation 7.54 6.56 7.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.00 77.49 61.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.43 34.42 20.68
Other Income 6.10 4.89 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.53 39.31 26.09
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.53 39.31 26.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.53 39.31 26.09
Tax 12.44 9.88 6.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.09 29.43 19.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.09 29.43 19.40
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 20.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.78 14.50 9.55
Diluted EPS 17.78 14.50 9.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.78 14.50 9.55
Diluted EPS 17.78 14.50 9.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022