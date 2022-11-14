Vesuvius India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore in September 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 267.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.09 crore in September 2022 up 86.03% from Rs. 19.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.07 crore in September 2022 up 69.34% from Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2021.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in September 2021.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,554.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.