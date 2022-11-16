HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vesuvius India: Capacity expansion to drive earnings in the medium term

Nandish Shah   •

Vesuvius India enjoys MNC parentage and is the market leader in the refractories segment, with top steel makers as its customers and a cash-rich balance sheet

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Key highlights Record sales, EBITDA and PAT Capacity expansion at various plants Cash and cash equivalent almost 13 percent of market capitalisation Long-term investors, expecting reasonable returns, can add stock on declines The September quarter results for Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 1,702; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,455 crore) were above expectations. This is for the third consecutive quarter that the company is delivering double-digit growth. Revenue growth for the March, June and September 2022 quarters was 25 percent, 21 percent and 32 percent, year on...

