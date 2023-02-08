Veritas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 70.53% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 67.91% from Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2021.