Veritas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.40 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.40 crore in June 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 333.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022 down 49.71% from Rs. 33.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 47.13 crore in June 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.54 in June 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 129.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.

Veritas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.40 511.91 333.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 392.40 511.91 333.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 356.82 499.63 280.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.45 -26.12 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.17 1.97 1.53
Depreciation 8.24 7.96 7.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.96 0.72 4.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.67 27.77 38.61
Other Income 3.04 -2.18 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.71 25.59 39.23
Interest 3.84 6.19 5.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.87 19.40 33.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.87 19.40 33.64
Tax -0.03 0.39 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.91 19.00 33.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.91 19.00 33.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.91 19.00 33.62
Equity Share Capital 2.68 2.68 2.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 2,108.48 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.31 7.09 12.54
Diluted EPS 6.31 7.09 12.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.31 7.09 12.54
Diluted EPS 6.31 7.09 12.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
