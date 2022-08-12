Veritas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.40 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.40 crore in June 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 333.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022 down 49.71% from Rs. 33.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 47.13 crore in June 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.54 in June 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 129.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.