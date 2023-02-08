Veritas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore in December 2022 up 24.66% from Rs. 458.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.93 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.