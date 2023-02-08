 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Veritas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore in December 2022 up 24.66% from Rs. 458.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.93 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

Veritas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.12 539.72 458.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 572.12 539.72 458.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 507.70 469.17 464.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.87 22.19 -43.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.19 2.31 1.74
Depreciation 8.84 8.64 8.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.61 9.32 8.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.90 28.08 19.35
Other Income 1.19 0.25 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.09 28.33 20.84
Interest 5.77 4.07 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.32 24.25 18.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.32 24.25 18.42
Tax 0.29 0.45 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.02 23.81 17.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.02 23.81 17.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.02 23.81 17.79
Equity Share Capital 2.68 2.68 2.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 8.88 6.64
Diluted EPS 9.33 8.88 6.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 8.88 6.64
Diluted EPS 9.33 8.88 6.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited