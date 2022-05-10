 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Venkys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,229.35 crore, up 30.59% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,229.35 crore in March 2022 up 30.59% from Rs. 941.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.37 crore in March 2022 down 26.35% from Rs. 77.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.85 crore in March 2022 down 21.86% from Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2021.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 55.30 in March 2021.

Venkys shares closed at 2,071.90 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Venkys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,229.35 1,098.50 941.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,229.35 1,098.50 941.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 969.01 860.78 696.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.88 51.61 48.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.15 -6.41 -58.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.77 58.75 55.10
Depreciation 9.25 9.04 8.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.66 101.63 89.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.93 23.10 102.25
Other Income 9.67 10.36 11.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.60 33.46 113.75
Interest 4.37 4.37 7.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.23 29.09 106.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.23 29.09 106.51
Tax 24.86 7.46 28.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.37 21.63 77.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.37 21.63 77.90
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.72 15.35 55.30
Diluted EPS 40.72 15.35 55.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.72 15.35 55.30
Diluted EPS 40.72 15.35 55.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Venkys
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.