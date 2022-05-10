Venkys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,229.35 crore, up 30.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,229.35 crore in March 2022 up 30.59% from Rs. 941.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.37 crore in March 2022 down 26.35% from Rs. 77.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.85 crore in March 2022 down 21.86% from Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2021.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 55.30 in March 2021.

Venkys shares closed at 2,071.90 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)