 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedanta to use $2.9 billion proceeds from zinc asset sale for deleveraging, other purposes

Amritha Pillay
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Company executives said on a call with analysts the money will also be used for the group’s capex and payment of dividend, emphasising that an inter-corporate loan is out of the question.

(Representative image)

Vedanta plans to use proceeds from the sale of its international zinc assets to subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for deleveraging, acquisitions, capital expenditure and dividend payment, the company told analysts on an earnings call.

Vedanta said January 19 its board approved the sale of its Zinc International assets held by wholly owned subsidiary THL Zinc Ventures (Mauritius) to a proposed wholly owned unit of Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion.

Asked how the sale proceeds will be used, Vedanta’s top management said no inter-company loans are being considered. An analyst asked if any inter-company loans or asset buybacks from Vedanta Resources, the group holding company, to Vedanta could be expected.

“Any kind of inter-corporate loan is out of the question,” said Ajay Goel, group chief financial officer for Vedanta.