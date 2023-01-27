 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Q3 result: Net profit plunges 41% to Rs 2,464 crore; announces dividend of Rs 12.5

Jan 27, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Vedanta Q3 result: Revenue from operations came in at Rs 33,691 crore, down 0.01 percent from Rs 33,697 crore from the year-ago quarter

Vedanta Limited on January 27 reported a 40.81 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,464 crore against Rs 4,164 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 33,691 crore, down 0.01 percent from Rs 33,697 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share amounting to Rs 4,647 crore. The record date for the payment is February 4, 2023.

“We have delivered a strong set of financial results and steady operational performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal said.