Vedanta Q3 PAT may dip 24.3% YoY to Rs. 3,231.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metals sector. The brokerage house expects Vedanta to report net profit at Rs. 3,231.2 crore down 24.3% year-on-year (up 105.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32,651.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,352.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

