Vaswani Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.63 crore, up 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.63 crore in September 2022 up 8.47% from Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 405.03% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 21.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.