Varroc Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore in September 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 888.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,353.33 crore in September 2022 down 5563.35% from Rs. 24.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 101.88 crore in September 2021.
Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Varroc Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,088.73
|919.21
|888.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,088.73
|919.21
|888.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|784.09
|616.39
|584.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.50
|0.70
|9.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.72
|89.90
|88.07
|Depreciation
|44.43
|44.66
|44.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|185.80
|158.49
|129.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.20
|9.08
|32.38
|Other Income
|17.27
|15.21
|25.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.47
|24.29
|57.81
|Interest
|40.86
|33.62
|17.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.61
|-9.33
|40.43
|Exceptional Items
|-1,324.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,321.39
|-9.33
|40.43
|Tax
|31.94
|-3.46
|15.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,353.33
|-5.88
|24.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,353.33
|-5.88
|24.77
|Equity Share Capital
|15.28
|15.28
|15.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-88.57
|-0.38
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-88.57
|-0.38
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-88.57
|-0.38
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-88.57
|-0.38
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited