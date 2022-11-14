Varroc Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore in September 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 888.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,353.33 crore in September 2022 down 5563.35% from Rs. 24.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 101.88 crore in September 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.