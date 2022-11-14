 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varroc Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varroc Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,088.73 crore in September 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 888.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,353.33 crore in September 2022 down 5563.35% from Rs. 24.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 101.88 crore in September 2021.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 280.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.

Varroc Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,088.73 919.21 888.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,088.73 919.21 888.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 784.09 616.39 584.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.50 0.70 9.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.72 89.90 88.07
Depreciation 44.43 44.66 44.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.80 158.49 129.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.20 9.08 32.38
Other Income 17.27 15.21 25.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.47 24.29 57.81
Interest 40.86 33.62 17.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.61 -9.33 40.43
Exceptional Items -1,324.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,321.39 -9.33 40.43
Tax 31.94 -3.46 15.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,353.33 -5.88 24.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,353.33 -5.88 24.77
Equity Share Capital 15.28 15.28 15.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -88.57 -0.38 1.62
Diluted EPS -88.57 -0.38 1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -88.57 -0.38 1.62
Diluted EPS -88.57 -0.38 1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Varroc Engineer #Varroc Engineering
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm