Vardhman Text Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,707.11 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,707.11 crore in March 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 1,947.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.11 crore in March 2022 up 32.3% from Rs. 243.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.68 crore in March 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 441.56 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.05 in March 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 350.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 37.48% over the last 12 months.