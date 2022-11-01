Vardhman Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore, up 32.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore in September 2022 up 32.03% from Rs. 335.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in September 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.05 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2021.
Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.
|Vardhman Steels shares closed at 262.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Special Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|443.16
|469.16
|335.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|443.16
|469.16
|335.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|295.36
|292.01
|234.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.16
|18.32
|-47.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|37.24
|Employees Cost
|22.33
|21.92
|20.65
|Depreciation
|7.03
|6.92
|6.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.77
|91.21
|44.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.82
|38.78
|39.10
|Other Income
|14.20
|5.91
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.02
|44.70
|41.84
|Interest
|4.46
|4.07
|4.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.56
|40.63
|37.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.56
|40.63
|37.27
|Tax
|9.55
|10.33
|12.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.01
|30.30
|24.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.01
|30.30
|24.29
|Equity Share Capital
|40.56
|40.56
|40.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.90
|7.47
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|6.86
|7.42
|5.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.90
|7.47
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|6.86
|7.42
|5.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited