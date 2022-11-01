 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore, up 32.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 443.16 crore in September 2022 up 32.03% from Rs. 335.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in September 2022 up 15.31% from Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.05 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 48.55 crore in September 2021.
Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021. Vardhman Steels shares closed at 262.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations443.16469.16335.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations443.16469.16335.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials295.36292.01234.53
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.1618.32-47.52
Power & Fuel----37.24
Employees Cost22.3321.9220.65
Depreciation7.036.926.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.7791.2144.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8238.7839.10
Other Income14.205.912.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0244.7041.84
Interest4.464.074.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.5640.6337.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.5640.6337.27
Tax9.5510.3312.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.0130.3024.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0130.3024.29
Equity Share Capital40.5640.5640.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.907.476.00
Diluted EPS6.867.425.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.907.476.00
Diluted EPS6.867.425.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
