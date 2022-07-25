Vardhman Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore, up 42.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore in June 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 330.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2022 up 8.99% from Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.62 crore in June 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 53.71 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in June 2021.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 230.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.