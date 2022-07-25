 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vardhman Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore, up 42.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 469.16 crore in June 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 330.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2022 up 8.99% from Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.62 crore in June 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 53.71 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in June 2021.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 230.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 469.16 343.35 330.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 469.16 343.35 330.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.01 233.21 227.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.32 -29.62 -45.77
Power & Fuel -- 35.09 36.43
Employees Cost 21.92 21.42 18.68
Depreciation 6.92 6.84 6.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.21 45.20 42.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.78 31.21 44.45
Other Income 5.91 21.51 2.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.70 52.73 47.09
Interest 4.07 3.80 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.63 48.93 42.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.63 48.93 42.69
Tax 10.33 19.74 14.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.30 29.19 27.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.30 29.19 27.80
Equity Share Capital 40.56 40.56 40.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.47 7.20 6.86
Diluted EPS 7.42 7.15 6.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.47 7.20 6.86
Diluted EPS 7.42 7.15 6.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Vardhman Special Steels #Vardhman Steels
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.