Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 359.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2021.