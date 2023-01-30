 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 359.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2021.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 400.63 443.16 359.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 400.63 443.16 359.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 283.54 295.36 201.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.59 -11.16 22.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.25 22.33 20.24
Depreciation 7.08 7.03 6.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.13 101.77 76.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.22 27.82 31.96
Other Income 13.44 14.20 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.67 42.02 33.96
Interest 4.57 4.46 4.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.09 37.56 29.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.09 37.56 29.45
Tax 9.63 9.55 9.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.47 28.01 19.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.47 28.01 19.47
Equity Share Capital 40.56 40.56 40.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 6.90 4.81
Diluted EPS 6.98 6.86 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 6.90 4.81
Diluted EPS 6.98 6.86 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited