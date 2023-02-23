 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varanium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore, up 431.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varanium Cloud are:Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 431.9% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.58 crore in December 2022 up 108.38% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in December 2022 up 108.69% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2021.
Varanium EPS has increased to Rs. 29.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.35 in December 2021. Varanium shares closed at 1,223.35 on February 22, 2023 (NSE)
Varanium Cloud
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations109.4971.42
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations109.4971.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost0.530.46
Depreciation0.080.04
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses69.3567.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.533.17
Other Income--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.533.17
Interest0.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.533.17
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax39.533.17
Tax9.950.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.582.37
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.582.37
Equity Share Capital10.0510.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.433.73
Diluted EPS29.433.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.433.73
Diluted EPS29.433.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

