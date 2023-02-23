Varanium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore, up 431.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varanium Cloud are:Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 431.9% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.58 crore in December 2022 up 108.38% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in December 2022 up 108.69% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2021.
Varanium EPS has increased to Rs. 29.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.35 in December 2021.
|Varanium shares closed at 1,223.35 on February 22, 2023 (NSE)
|Varanium Cloud
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.49
|71.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.49
|71.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.35
|67.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.53
|3.17
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.53
|3.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.53
|3.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.53
|3.17
|Tax
|9.95
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.58
|2.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.58
|2.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.43
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|29.43
|3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.43
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|29.43
|3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited