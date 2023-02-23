Varanium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.49 crore, up 431.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 109.49 71.42 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 109.49 71.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 0.53 0.46 Depreciation 0.08 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 69.35 67.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.53 3.17 Other Income -- 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.53 3.17 Interest 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.53 3.17 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.53 3.17 Tax 9.95 0.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.58 2.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.58 2.37 Equity Share Capital 10.05 10.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.43 3.73 Diluted EPS 29.43 3.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.43 3.73 Diluted EPS 29.43 3.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited