Valecha Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore, down 27.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Valecha Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.27 27.85 51.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.27 27.85 51.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.78 27.51 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.19 1.37
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 1.19 49.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 -2.17 -0.39
Other Income 0.44 0.69 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -1.48 0.13
Interest 0.01 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 -1.56 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.75 -1.56 0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.75 -1.56 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.75 -1.56 0.12
Equity Share Capital 22.53 22.53 22.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.69 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.69 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.69 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.69 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited