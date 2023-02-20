Valecha Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore, down 27.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.