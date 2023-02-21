 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valecha Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 172.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

Valecha Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.59 32.70 50.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.59 32.70 50.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.76 27.52 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.87 1.38 1.51
Depreciation 6.04 6.01 5.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.16 3.22 51.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.24 -5.43 -9.61
Other Income 0.45 0.70 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.79 -4.73 -9.09
Interest 42.44 52.68 35.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.23 -57.41 -45.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -46.23 -57.41 -45.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -46.23 -57.41 -45.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -46.23 -57.41 -45.01
Minority Interest 18.22 22.15 15.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.01 -35.26 -29.92
Equity Share Capital 22.53 22.53 22.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.52 -25.48 -19.98
Diluted EPS -20.52 -25.48 -19.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.52 -25.48 -19.98
Diluted EPS -20.52 -25.48 -19.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited