Valecha Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 172.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.