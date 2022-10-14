V-Guard Industries Q2 PAT seen up 0.3% YoY to Rs. 59.6 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects V-Guard Industries to report net profit at Rs. 59.6 crore up 0.3% year-on-year (up 11.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,003.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 128 percent Y-o-Y (up 112 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 92.1 crore.

