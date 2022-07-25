Uttam Galva Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore in June 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 196.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.64 crore in June 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 74.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 up 79.76% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2021.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.42
|211.58
|196.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.42
|211.58
|196.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.48
|108.25
|103.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.35
|2.22
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.63
|17.89
|16.41
|Depreciation
|57.32
|56.95
|57.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.80
|105.45
|89.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.46
|-79.18
|-71.54
|Other Income
|3.76
|3.66
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.70
|-75.52
|-69.45
|Interest
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.74
|-75.50
|-69.46
|Exceptional Items
|9.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.64
|-75.50
|-69.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|5.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.64
|-75.50
|-74.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.64
|-75.50
|-74.78
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-5.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-5.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited