HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPL — Limited visibility on debt reduction targets

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

Corporate realignment has generated investor interest, but lowering debt is a prerequisite for rerating

(Image: Reuters)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong growth in Dec quarter Higher raw material and SG&A costs impacted margins FY23 guidance maintained Q4 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction key catalysts UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 733; M Cap: Rs 55,079 crore) posted strong growth in Q3FY23 revenues, up 21 percent year on year (YoY) and an EBITDA growth of 14 percent YoY. Despite challenging market conditions, demand has remained robust until now and the Q4 is likely to report good volumes on the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers