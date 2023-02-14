UPL — Limited visibility on debt reduction targets

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in Dec quarter Higher raw material and SG&A costs impacted margins FY23 guidance maintained Q4 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction key catalysts UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 733; M Cap: Rs 55,079 crore) posted strong growth in Q3FY23 revenues, up 21 percent year on year (YoY) and an EBITDA growth of 14 percent YoY. Despite challenging market conditions, demand has remained robust until now and the Q4 is likely to report good volumes on the...