United Spirits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore, up 34.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore in June 2022 up 34.31% from Rs. 1,615.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2022 up 204.34% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 865.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.