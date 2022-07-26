 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Spirits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore, up 34.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,169.30 crore in June 2022 up 34.31% from Rs. 1,615.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2022 up 204.34% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 178.30 crore in June 2021.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

United Spirits shares closed at 865.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 31.57% over the last 12 months.

United Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,169.30 2,435.10 1,615.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,169.30 2,435.10 1,615.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,392.50 1,127.80 1,147.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 237.80 172.40 54.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -349.20 118.30 -307.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.50 135.70 187.40
Depreciation 65.30 67.10 55.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 140.30 131.20 83.80
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 307.20 323.00 281.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.90 359.60 112.30
Other Income 25.10 25.80 10.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.00 385.40 122.90
Interest 16.60 12.70 19.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.40 372.70 103.10
Exceptional Items -38.40 -173.20 -36.40
P/L Before Tax 179.00 199.50 66.70
Tax -31.30 63.30 -2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 210.30 136.20 69.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 210.30 136.20 69.10
Equity Share Capital 145.30 145.30 145.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 1.87 0.95
Diluted EPS 2.89 1.87 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 1.87 0.95
Diluted EPS 2.89 1.87 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.