Uniinfo Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 48.94% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.59 8.00 12.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.59 8.00 12.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.39 1.09 1.87 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 0.21 -0.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.32 3.09 3.47 Depreciation 0.49 0.23 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.62 3.63 6.69 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.25 0.35 Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.23 0.35 Interest 0.15 0.08 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -0.31 0.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.28 -0.31 0.24 Tax -0.09 -0.01 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.30 0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.30 0.15 Equity Share Capital 10.69 10.69 10.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.28 0.14 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.28 0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -0.28 0.14 Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.28 0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --