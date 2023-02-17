 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniinfo Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 48.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 138.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021. Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.68% over the last 12 months.
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.598.0012.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.598.0012.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.391.091.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.080.21-0.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.323.093.47
Depreciation0.490.230.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.623.636.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.250.35
Other Income0.030.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.230.35
Interest0.150.080.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.310.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.310.24
Tax-0.09-0.010.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.300.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.300.15
Equity Share Capital10.6910.6910.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.17-0.280.14
Diluted EPS-0.17-0.280.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.17-0.280.14
Diluted EPS-0.17-0.280.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

