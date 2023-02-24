 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unifinz Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 1338.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unifinz Capital India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 1338.14% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 558.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Unifinz Capital India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.46 2.53 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.46 2.53 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 0.95 0.01
Depreciation 0.19 0.07 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.34 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 0.54 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.97 -0.05
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.97 0.10
Interest 0.45 0.35 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 0.62 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 0.62 0.10
Tax -0.18 0.22 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 0.40 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 0.40 0.07
Equity Share Capital 3.14 3.14 3.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 2.11 2.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.03 1.28 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.03 1.28 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.03 1.28 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.03 1.28 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
