Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 311.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2022 down 353.23% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.24% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 313.75 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unichem Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.50
|328.82
|311.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.50
|328.82
|311.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.65
|116.40
|121.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.30
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.88
|12.80
|-12.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.57
|89.34
|82.41
|Depreciation
|30.78
|28.43
|23.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.87
|128.28
|120.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.54
|-46.75
|-23.94
|Other Income
|16.35
|9.21
|14.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.19
|-37.54
|-9.28
|Interest
|4.09
|4.69
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.28
|-42.23
|-10.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.28
|-47.25
|-10.64
|Tax
|2.65
|23.41
|2.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-63.93
|-70.67
|-13.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-63.93
|-70.67
|-13.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-63.93
|-70.67
|-14.10
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.08
|-10.04
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-9.08
|-10.04
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.08
|-10.04
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-9.08
|-10.04
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited