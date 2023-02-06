Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 311.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2022 down 353.23% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.24% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.