 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 311.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2022 down 353.23% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.24% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

Unichem Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.50 328.82 311.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 302.50 328.82 311.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.65 116.40 121.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.30 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.88 12.80 -12.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.57 89.34 82.41
Depreciation 30.78 28.43 23.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.87 128.28 120.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -73.54 -46.75 -23.94
Other Income 16.35 9.21 14.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.19 -37.54 -9.28
Interest 4.09 4.69 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.28 -42.23 -10.64
Exceptional Items -- -5.02 --
P/L Before Tax -61.28 -47.25 -10.64
Tax 2.65 23.41 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -63.93 -70.67 -13.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -63.93 -70.67 -13.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -63.93 -70.67 -14.10
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.08 -10.04 -2.01
Diluted EPS -9.08 -10.04 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.08 -10.04 -2.01
Diluted EPS -9.08 -10.04 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited