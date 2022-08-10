Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in June 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 151.49% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 69.13% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.