 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in June 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 151.49% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 69.13% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.

Ujaas Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.01 11.01 8.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.01 11.01 8.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.01 3.59 2.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.17 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.79 0.76 0.78
Depreciation 1.82 1.80 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.49 11.19 2.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -6.16 1.04
Other Income 0.24 0.30 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -5.86 1.25
Interest 4.04 4.14 3.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.91 -10.00 -2.39
Exceptional Items -- -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax -4.91 -10.01 -2.39
Tax -0.48 14.95 -0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.42 -24.96 -1.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.42 -24.96 -1.76
Equity Share Capital 20.03 20.03 20.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -1.25 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.22 -1.25 -0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -1.25 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.22 -1.25 -0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results #Ujaas Energy
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.