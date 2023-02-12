 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 51.11% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 down 43.92% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 757.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021. Ujaas Energy shares closed at 2.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -56.64% over the last 12 months.
Ujaas Energy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.687.5913.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.687.5913.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.043.5710.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.040.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.740.790.84
Depreciation1.801.811.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.553.353.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.60-1.89-2.82
Other Income0.270.330.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-1.55-1.94
Interest4.054.192.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.38-5.74-4.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.38-5.74-4.68
Tax-0.34-0.62-1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.05-5.12-3.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.05-5.12-3.51
Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.25-0.26-0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

