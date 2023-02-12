Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.68 7.59 13.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.68 7.59 13.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.04 3.57 10.18 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.04 0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.74 0.79 0.84 Depreciation 1.80 1.81 1.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.55 3.35 3.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.60 -1.89 -2.82 Other Income 0.27 0.33 0.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -1.55 -1.94 Interest 4.05 4.19 2.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.38 -5.74 -4.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -5.38 -5.74 -4.68 Tax -0.34 -0.62 -1.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.05 -5.12 -3.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.05 -5.12 -3.51 Equity Share Capital 20.03 20.03 20.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 -0.26 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.26 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 -0.26 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.26 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited