Ugro Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 120.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 120.94% from Rs. 82.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2022 up 287.44% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.71 crore in December 2022 up 133.43% from Rs. 46.57 crore in December 2021.

Ugro Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.74 150.75 79.68
Other Operating Income -- -- 2.57
Total Income From Operations 181.74 150.75 82.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.48 30.91 18.95
Depreciation 4.89 4.75 3.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 16.71 14.85 9.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.69 19.38 10.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.97 80.86 40.47
Other Income 7.84 6.63 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.82 87.49 43.47
Interest 81.59 69.93 38.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.23 17.56 5.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.23 17.56 5.07
Tax 9.11 12.28 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.12 5.27 3.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.12 5.27 3.39
Equity Share Capital 69.32 69.32 70.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 0.75 0.48
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.74 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 0.75 0.48
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.74 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited