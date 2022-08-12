Ugar Sugar Work Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore in June 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 257.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 134.01% from Rs. 16.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2022 up 6994.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 59.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and 116.70% over the last 12 months.