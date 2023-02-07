UFO Moviez Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, up 115.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in December 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 97.47% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 1392.13% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.