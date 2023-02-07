 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFO Moviez Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, up 115.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in December 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 97.47% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 1392.13% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

UFO Moviez India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.59 107.45 51.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.59 107.45 51.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.79 1.17 0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.48 25.34 9.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.86 -2.30 1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.48 25.54 17.51
Depreciation 11.45 12.78 13.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.23 55.56 25.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.70 -10.64 -16.74
Other Income 1.75 1.27 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -9.37 -14.73
Interest 3.25 2.77 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.20 -12.14 -17.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.20 -12.14 -17.70
Tax -0.69 -0.89 -3.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.51 -11.25 -13.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.51 -11.25 -13.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.18 2.10 0.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.33 -9.15 -13.02
Equity Share Capital 38.09 38.07 37.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -2.40 -4.48
Diluted EPS -0.09 -2.40 -4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -2.40 -4.48
Diluted EPS -0.09 -2.40 -4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited