UCAL Fuel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore in March 2022 down 8.05% from Rs. 138.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 up 217.42% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 116.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -25.94% over the last 12 months.

Ucal Fuel Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.16 146.42 138.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.16 146.42 138.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.51 95.65 78.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.57 15.90 14.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.08 -22.38 -7.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.60 22.30 23.75
Depreciation 7.18 5.03 5.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.93 25.04 21.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 4.87 1.41
Other Income 1.11 0.59 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.40 5.46 1.79
Interest 3.34 4.95 6.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.51 -4.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.51 -4.49
Tax -2.45 0.29 -2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.51 0.22 -2.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.51 0.22 -2.14
Equity Share Capital 22.11 22.11 22.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 0.70 -0.97
Diluted EPS 0.98 0.70 -0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 0.70 -0.97
Diluted EPS 0.98 0.70 -0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
