UCAL Fuel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.40 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.40 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 146.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 368.57% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2022 down 1.53% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.