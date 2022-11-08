 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UCAL Fuel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.87 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.87 crore in September 2022 up 10.84% from Rs. 220.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.80 crore in September 2022 down 10.22% from Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.

Ucal Fuel Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 244.87 193.26 220.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 244.87 193.26 220.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.01 81.16 86.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.51 13.71 20.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.96 1.45 4.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.47 38.98 44.52
Depreciation 9.53 9.47 10.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.69 42.17 36.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.71 6.31 18.15
Other Income 2.56 1.33 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.27 7.64 19.68
Interest 6.32 5.22 7.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.96 2.41 12.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.96 2.41 12.68
Tax 3.53 2.65 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.43 -0.23 10.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.43 -0.23 10.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.43 -0.23 10.01
Equity Share Capital 22.11 22.11 22.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 -0.10 4.53
Diluted EPS 3.36 -0.10 4.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 -0.10 4.53
Diluted EPS 3.36 -0.10 4.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
