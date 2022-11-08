UCAL Fuel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.87 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.87 crore in September 2022 up 10.84% from Rs. 220.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.80 crore in September 2022 down 10.22% from Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.