UCAL Fuel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.76 crore, down 13.01% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.76 crore in March 2022 down 13.01% from Rs. 196.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022 up 275.47% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022 up 37.07% from Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 116.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -25.94% over the last 12 months.

Ucal Fuel Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.76 209.19 196.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.76 209.19 196.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.82 112.99 91.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.57 15.90 14.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.11 -23.08 -4.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.94 44.52 43.62
Depreciation 12.25 9.85 9.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.79 40.45 37.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.72 8.56 3.40
Other Income 27.35 0.96 8.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.63 9.52 11.45
Interest 4.21 5.82 7.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.42 3.70 3.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.42 3.70 3.96
Tax -0.29 0.89 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.71 2.81 3.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.71 2.81 3.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.71 2.81 3.38
Equity Share Capital 22.11 22.11 22.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 1.27 1.53
Diluted EPS 5.75 1.27 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 1.27 1.53
Diluted EPS 5.75 1.27 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

