 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TTK Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.79 crore, down 17.72% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.79 crore in September 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 206.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2022 down 22.6% from Rs. 12.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 18.82 crore in September 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in September 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 946.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.00% over the last 12 months.

TTK Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.79 192.62 206.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.79 192.62 206.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.96 43.30 35.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.68 43.87 44.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.14 5.52 2.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.25 32.20 37.80
Depreciation 3.32 3.20 3.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.05 63.97 69.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 0.56 12.52
Other Income 11.06 9.86 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.73 10.42 15.56
Interest 0.80 2.71 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.94 7.72 15.01
Exceptional Items -- -- 2.49
P/L Before Tax 10.94 7.72 17.50
Tax 3.02 3.38 4.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.91 4.34 12.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.00 596.52 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.91 600.86 12.81
Equity Share Capital 14.13 14.13 14.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 425.23 9.07
Diluted EPS 7.02 425.23 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 425.23 9.07
Diluted EPS 7.02 425.23 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #TTK Healthcare
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.