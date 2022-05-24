 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TTK Healthcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.67 crore, down 12.47% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.67 crore in March 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022 down 45.39% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 755.80 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 22.62% over the last 12 months.

TTK Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.67 212.49 181.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.67 212.49 181.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.93 38.72 29.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.22 58.69 47.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.52 -7.78 -2.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.37 43.83 44.30
Depreciation 3.12 3.32 3.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.98 61.93 48.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.57 13.79 11.34
Other Income 5.21 4.47 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 18.26 14.73
Interest 0.97 1.49 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.80 16.77 14.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.80 16.77 14.07
Tax 1.58 4.61 3.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.22 12.16 10.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 6.40 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.62 12.16 10.35
Equity Share Capital 14.13 14.13 14.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.52 8.61 7.32
Diluted EPS 7.52 8.61 7.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.52 8.61 7.32
Diluted EPS 7.52 8.61 7.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #TTK Healthcare
first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.