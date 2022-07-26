 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Healthcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.62 crore in June 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 170.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.86 crore in June 2022 up 9921.36% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2021.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 425.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 839.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.35% over the last 12 months.

TTK Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.62 158.67 170.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.62 158.67 170.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.30 43.93 25.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.87 46.22 42.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.52 -8.52 -2.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.20 30.37 41.91
Depreciation 3.20 3.12 3.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.97 41.98 53.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 1.57 5.46
Other Income 9.86 5.21 3.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.42 6.77 9.12
Interest 2.71 0.97 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.72 5.80 8.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.72 5.80 8.49
Tax 3.38 1.58 2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.34 4.22 6.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 596.52 6.40 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 600.86 10.62 6.00
Equity Share Capital 14.13 14.13 14.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 425.23 7.52 4.24
Diluted EPS 425.23 7.52 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 425.23 7.52 4.24
Diluted EPS 425.23 7.52 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
