TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.56 crore, down 14.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTK Healthcare are:Net Sales at Rs 182.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.09% from Rs. 212.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.39% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2022 down 6.3% from Rs. 21.58 crore in December 2021.
TTK Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2021. TTK Healthcare shares closed at 938.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 37.51% over the last 12 months.
TTK Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations182.56169.79212.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations182.56169.79212.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials47.5445.9638.72
Purchase of Traded Goods42.8538.6858.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.27-1.14-7.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.2331.2543.83
Depreciation3.213.323.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.7851.0561.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.220.6713.79
Other Income11.7911.064.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0111.7318.26
Interest0.780.801.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2310.9416.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.2310.9416.77
Tax4.233.024.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.007.9112.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--2.00--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.009.9112.16
Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.497.028.61
Diluted EPS8.497.028.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.497.028.61
Diluted EPS8.497.028.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm