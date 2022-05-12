TT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore in March 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 116.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 139.85% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 down 70.42% from Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2021.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

TT shares closed at 101.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and 100.49% over the last 12 months.