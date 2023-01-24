 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit rises to Rs 52 crore

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a more than 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.60 crore in the December quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 337.70 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 233.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine said the company has continued its strong growth momentum with highest ever turnover and profitability during the quarter under review with both rising more than 40 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year.