Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,658.71 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,658.71 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 1,115.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 130.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.65 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 209.80 crore in December 2021.
Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in December 2021. Triveni Engg shares closed at 278.05 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 20.29% over the last 12 months.
Triveni Engineering and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,658.711,471.621,115.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,658.711,471.621,115.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,277.52152.17935.47
Purchase of Traded Goods13.776.867.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-264.33926.54-231.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.2484.1875.46
Depreciation23.8123.4120.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses351.13256.49126.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.5721.97182.39
Other Income37.2711.716.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.8433.68189.35
Interest8.1317.1612.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.7116.52177.20
Exceptional Items--1,401.20--
P/L Before Tax198.711,417.72177.20
Tax51.4337.9254.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.281,379.80122.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.281,379.80122.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates--7.967.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates147.281,387.76130.12
Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.0957.405.39
Diluted EPS6.0957.405.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.0957.405.39
Diluted EPS6.0957.405.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:11 pm