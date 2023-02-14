Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore, up 123.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore in December 2022 up 123.89% from Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.11% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.
Trigyn Tech shares closed at 99.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -31.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Trigyn Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.65
|49.42
|22.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.65
|49.42
|22.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.90
|16.12
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.61
|1.87
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.88
|22.94
|18.77
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.04
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.67
|14.53
|6.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.48
|-7.08
|-4.35
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.31
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-6.77
|-3.94
|Interest
|0.46
|0.41
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.61
|-7.18
|-4.37
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.62
|-7.19
|-4.41
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.53
|-7.08
|-4.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.53
|-7.08
|-4.28
|Equity Share Capital
|30.79
|30.79
|30.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
