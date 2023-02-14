 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore, up 123.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore in December 2022 up 123.89% from Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.11% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

Trigyn Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.65 49.42 22.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.65 49.42 22.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.90 16.12 0.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.61 1.87 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.88 22.94 18.77
Depreciation 1.07 1.04 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.67 14.53 6.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.48 -7.08 -4.35
Other Income 0.33 0.31 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.16 -6.77 -3.94
Interest 0.46 0.41 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.61 -7.18 -4.37
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.01 -0.04
P/L Before Tax -5.62 -7.19 -4.41
Tax -0.09 -0.11 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.53 -7.08 -4.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.53 -7.08 -4.28
Equity Share Capital 30.79 30.79 30.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -2.30 -1.39
Diluted EPS -1.80 -2.30 -1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.80 -2.30 -1.39
Diluted EPS -1.80 -2.30 -1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited