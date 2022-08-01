 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribhovandas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.90 crore, up 199.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.90 crore in June 2022 up 199.43% from Rs. 193.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 124.91% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2022 up 3966.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 70.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.90 431.49 193.65
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 579.90 431.49 193.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 297.79 368.53 98.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 162.43 162.75 18.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.52 -157.14 48.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.43 15.74 15.75
Depreciation 5.65 5.45 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.33 24.80 12.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.75 11.38 -7.06
Other Income 2.34 2.05 1.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.09 13.43 -5.19
Interest 11.61 9.42 8.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.49 4.01 -13.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.49 4.01 -13.23
Tax 1.05 0.41 -3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.44 3.60 -9.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.44 3.60 -9.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.44 3.60 -9.79
Equity Share Capital 66.73 66.73 66.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.54 -1.47
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.54 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.54 -1.47
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.54 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
